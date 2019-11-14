Mayor Stoney to answer Richmonders’ questions about Navy Hill proposal at first town hall tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents will have their first opportunity tonight to tell Mayor Levar Stoney what they think of his Navy Hill proposal.

Stoney will join other city leaders at Carver Elementary tonight for the first town hall meeting on the development proposal.

The proposal is considered the largest economic empowerment project in the city’s history.

If approved, the Coliseum and surrounding would undergo a $1.4 billion renovation. It would also bring hundreds of affordable housing units, thousands of apartments and a large hotel to the the city.

Tonight’s meeting is at Carver Elementary School and it starts at 6 p.m. Anyone interested is invited to attend.

If you can’t attend tonight, there will be town hall meetings Sunday and next week.