Mayor Stoney to give briefing on new vaccine initiative

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Thursday is a VIPIR Alert Day, as we expect strong to severe thunderstorms from 4pm to 10pm. You can read more about that in the weather story below.

A warm front will lift northward later this afternoon and that will thicken the clouds across the region. This warm front will also bring us the risk for some late day showers and thunderstorms. We are not looking for any severe weather today but there is the chance that any thunderstorm could have some quick heavy downpours. Our high temperatures will top out in the lower 80s.