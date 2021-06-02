Mayor Stoney to give briefing on new vaccine initiative

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will give a briefing at 1 p.m. to provide details about a new citywide vaccine initiative. The city will be working with the Richmond City Health District to increase vaccination rates.

