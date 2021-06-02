Mayor Stoney to give briefing on new vaccine initiative Richmond by: Emma North Posted: Jun 2, 2021 / 01:03 PM EDT / Updated: Jun 2, 2021 / 01:03 PM EDT Richmond City Hall in Richmond, Virginia, August 2020 (Photo Will McCue) RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will give a briefing at 1 p.m. to provide details about a new citywide vaccine initiative. The city will be working with the Richmond City Health District to increase vaccination rates. Close You have been added to Daily News Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW Daily News SIGN UP