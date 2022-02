RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney gave the State of the City address today at 6 p.m.

City Officials tell 8News that Stoney will focus on investments in housing, economic growth, public safety initiatives, equity and the city’s ongoing response to the pandemic.

According to the city, the mayor will talk about how resilient Richmond is and the challenges the city has met.

The video will be streamed on the City of Richmond Facebook page.