In this Tuesday May 12, 2020 photo, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, left, gestures as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, right, listens during an event with a group of volunteers to distribute supplies at health equity community event in Richmond, Va. The City of Richmond and Accomack County, which is on the state’s Eastern Shore, have both asked Northam to delay a gradual reopening of some nonessential businesses. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will hold a briefing this morning.

They will discuss the city’s plans to increase testing, access to protective equipment and address small business needs over the two weeks. You can watch the briefing on 8News at 9:15 a.m. — online or on-air.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.