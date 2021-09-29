Mayor Stoney to provide update on COVID-19 response and engagement on proposed COVID-19 relief spending

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is set to hold a briefing on Wednesday afternoon at City Hall, where he will provide an update on the city’s response to COVID-19, as well as provide an update on public engagement for proposed spending of American Rescue Plan funding.

The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on wric.com. Stoney will be joined by Dr. Danny Avula at the briefing.

Richmond is due to receive $155 million in federal money from the American Rescue Plan. The money will come in two installments. Stoney earlier this month presented a draft proposal of where funds will be allocated to City Council.

The mayor continues to seek public input on the proposal. Over the course of the summer, Richmond residents were encouraged to participate in a city survey and provide suggestions about where the money should be spent.

Stoney has proposed spending over $135 million on housing, child care and community projects, as well as green initiatives.

An update on vaccinations among city employees, along with an update on the fate of employees who remain noncompliant with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Employees had a chance to file for an exemption and be subjected to weekly coronavirus testing. But those who have not been exempted and choose not to be vaccinated could be fired. Roughly 30 people as of Sept. 15 were on leave due to noncompliance.

According to VDH data, 75 new cases of COVID-19 were reported for the City of Richmond. There have been over 22,000 cases reported, with 310 deaths.