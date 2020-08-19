Mayor Stoney urges Richmond families to complete survey on childcare needs

Mayor Levar Stoney adresses the press at a conference about the reopening of a street in Shockoe Bottom on August 11, 2020. (Photo: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney has tasked Richmond families with completing a survey that assesses childcare needs and preferences throughout the city in hopes to ensure that working families are able to access high-quality emergency childcare options.

The Stoney Administration is working to determine how the allotted $3 million in CARES Act funding will best be used for childcare support as Richmond Public School students return to a virtual start fall semester.

These efforts are in hopes to relieve caregivers who are facing challenges caring for children during virtual learning.

“My administration, alongside RPS and the city’s nonprofit partners, has been working to meet the need for emergency childcare in Richmond,” said Mayor Stoney. “The first step is to listen. With this survey, we’re asking families of all kinds: Do you need help with childcare? Ideally, what would that help look like?”

The survey is also available in Spanish to reflect the communities throughout the city as a whole.

“If you have a child in Richmond, please take this survey,” said Mayor Stoney. “Tell us what this fall is looking like for you, so we can design a solution that fits this city’s needs.”

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS THE SURVEY — LANGUAGE OPTIONS ARE PROMPTED ON THE FIRST SCREEN

