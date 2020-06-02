Mayor Stoney wants to apologize to peaceful protestors tear-gassed before curfew

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney wants to apologize to peaceful demonstrators who were tear-gassed before curfew Monday night.
Day four of protests in Richmond started out peacefully but quickly turned into chaos when Richmond Police officers deployed tear gas on a crowd near the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue.
Video shows that tear has was deployed around 7:30 p.m. — Richmond’s curfew starts at 8 p.m.
Police tweeted that officers were cut off by violent protesters and that the gas was necessary to get them to safety.
But later RPD sent out another tweet saying that the tear gas was unwarranted. According to police, the officers were pulled from the field and will be disciplined.
Mayor Stoney said on Twitter that we wants to apologize in person to the protesters who were tear-gassed. He is asking them to attend a meeting outside of city hall today at 12 p.m.
8News will be carrying Stoney’s apology on-air and online. Stay with us for updates.