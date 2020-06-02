Mayor Stoney wants to apologize to peaceful protestors tear-gassed before curfew

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney wants to apologize to peaceful demonstrators who were tear-gassed before curfew Monday night.

Day four of protests in Richmond started out peacefully but quickly turned into chaos when Richmond Police officers deployed tear gas on a crowd near the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue.

Video shows that tear has was deployed around 7:30 p.m. — Richmond’s curfew starts at 8 p.m.

Police tweeted that officers were cut off by violent protesters and that the gas was necessary to get them to safety.

To our peaceful protestors: We are sorry we had to deploy gas near the Lee Monument. Some RPD officers in that area were cut off by violent protestors. The gas was necessary to get them to safety. — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 2, 2020

But later RPD sent out another tweet saying that the tear gas was unwarranted. According to police, the officers were pulled from the field and will be disciplined.

Chief Smith just reviewed video of gas being deployed by RPD officers near the Lee Monument and apologizes for this unwarranted action. These officers have been pulled from the field. They will be disciplined because their actions were outside dept protocols and directions given. — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 2, 2020

Mayor Stoney said on Twitter that we wants to apologize in person to the protesters who were tear-gassed. He is asking them to attend a meeting outside of city hall today at 12 p.m.

To the peaceful protesters who were gassed tonight, please come. I want to apologize in person. pic.twitter.com/EwKW4TFmAc — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) June 2, 2020

Words cannot make this right, and words cannot restore the trust broken this evening.



Only action. Only action will repair this community. Come to City Hall tomorrow at noon. I want to say sorry. I want to listen. — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) June 2, 2020

