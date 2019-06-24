Mayor Stoney wants to ban guns in city buildings, parks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is calling for a gun ban in city buildings and city parks.

The mayor made the announcement at a press conference Monday.

This comes after the recent Virginia Beach mass shooting and the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl at a Richmond park.

This morning, Stoney said he sent a letter to Governor Ralph Northam on June 4, supporting his call for gun control.

The governor signed a proclamation summoning Virginia General Assembly members back to Richmond on Tuesday, July 9, for a special session to address gun violence in the Commonwealth.

Northam’s bills include a ban on silencers and high-capacity magazines, as well as a broadening of the ability of local governments to limit guns in city buildings. The governor said he also wants mandatory, universal background checks before gun purchases; a limit of one handgun purchase per month; and a “red flag” law that would allow authorities to seize the weapons of those who are a threat to themselves or others.

The mayor’s proposed ordinance, which will be introduced at tonight’s city council meeting, would ban the carrying of any class of firearm within city-owned buildings, parks and community facilities.

“We owe it to our employees, to the family of Markiya Dickson, and to all those who have been traumatized by gun violence to do everything we can to keep firearms out of places where children play, where citizens conduct their business, and where our employees work on behalf of our city residents,” Mayor Stoney said at Monday’s press conference.

“Every Richmonder and every Virginian deserves to feel safe,” Mayor Stoney added. “Commonwealth residents have had enough of the spineless leadership on this issue from some of our state lawmakers. If they are unwilling to act, they should move out of the way.”

Stoney says if the General Assembly passes the ban, he wants to adopt it in Richmond the same day.