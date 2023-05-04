RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The suspect allegedly involved in a Mechanicsville Turnpike homicide last month has been charged with murder, according to Richmond Police.

Police say 34-year-old Roderick Bugg has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony after the shooting on April 9.

Richmond officers apprehended Bugg during “police activity” in Whitcomb Court on April 18, according to a release by the department.

Community members were said to have alerted police about Bugg while officers were arresting another suspect that day. They were told he was involved in the homicide of Patrick Jenkins, and Bugg was nearby in another residence.

Bugg surrendered without incident, according to police. He was held on charges related to the shooting — which have since been upgraded to murder charges.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246.