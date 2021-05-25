Medical Examiner: VCU freshman Adam Oakes died of alcohol poisoning

Adam Oakes, 19, of Loudoun County, died in an incident linked to the fraternity. (Photo from Oakes’ family)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause of death for Adam Oakes, the Virginia Commonwealth University freshman whose allegedly death is linked to a Delta Chi fraternity party, was alcohol poisoning.

Arkuie Williams with the Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause of death was “ethanol toxicity” and the manner of death was “an accident.”

Adam Oakes, 19, of Loudoun County, died in an incident linked to the fraternity organization, which has since been suspended from VCU’s campus.

The Richmond Police Department said officers were called on the morning of Feb. 27 to the 100 block of West Clay Street at 9:16 a.m. for a report of a person down. When officers arrived they said they found Oakes down and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor told 8News they saw and heard a large party at the Delta Chi house on Feb. 26, in the hours leading up to Oakes’ death.

Since the incident, Delta Chi has been suspended from VCU, and the college hired a third third-party firm to review campus Greek life. VCU said Dyad Strategies, the firm hired, specializes in cultural and risk assessment within fraternities and sororities.

While the investigation is still ongoing, VCU’s Division of Student Affairs wants the fraternity permanently removed from campus.

