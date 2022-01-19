Meet Pancakes: Puppy spends a shift with Richmond firefighters, available for adoption

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pancakes for dinner! End every night on a sweet note with this Richmond Animal Care and Control puppy by your side.

Pancakes is a 10-month-old American Pit Bull Terrier and Catahoula Hound mix who was found as a stray in Northside Richmond. She is now searching for her forever home.

The puppy spent Tuesday with her new bestfriends the Richmond Fire Department, who said that she is, “triple stacked with puppy energy and as sweet as can be.” With a name like Pancakes, no surprises here!

Richmond Fire said Pancakes loved running and playing in their fenced-in space at the station, and easily occupied herself by laying around with crews and chewing on one of her favorite toys.

Pancakes is still a puppy, and while she has had a few weeks of training, the fire department said she will still need someone who is willing to put in the work to help her grow into the intelligent pup she’s meant to be.

If you’re interested in having Pancakes join you for dinner forever, Richmond Fire said to email Christy.Hemsworth@richmondgov.com or message RACC on Facebook or Instagram, to meet her.