RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nightmare Weekend — a three-day event highlighting famous actors and actresses from horror and fantasy movies and TV shows — is returning to Richmond in October.

The weekend will be hosted by GalaxyCon at the Greater Richmond Convention Center and will kick off on Oct. 13, ending on Oct. 15.

Guests will enjoy thrilling panels, photo opportunities, autograph sessions, performances and more with stars like Danny Trejo, Richard Dreyfuss, and cast members from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the Nightmare Before Christmas and Halloweentown.

To purchase tickets or find more information about events and the guest lineup, visit GalaxyCon’s website.