RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There will be another meeting tomorrow about the redevelopment of Richmond’s City Center.

It’s happening at 6 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center as well as on Microsoft Teams.

Council member Ellen Robertson and the Department of Planning and Development Review will present the draft plan and answer any questions.

The draft includes demolishing the Richmond Coliseum and other buildings, and adding more open space to the downtown area.