RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The company behind the proposed Richmond Grand — a casino and resort project — is set to host another community meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Urban One is a media company partnering with Churchill Downs to bring a $562 million dollar casino and resort to South Richmond. Founder and CEO Cathy Hughes will be leading tonight’s meeting which will discuss the economic potential of the project.

“Lets discuss Richmond, with its rich history and cultural heritage,” a release for the meeting reads. “It has the potential to become a thriving hub for economic development and tourism. In recent years, we have observed a stagnation in these areas, which could have significant implications for our community’s well-being and prospects.”

Data recently released by Richmond Region Tourism indicated that visitor spending had increased from $2.8 billion in 2021 to $3.5 billion in 2022 — a 22% increase for seven jurisdictions throughout the metro Richmond area.

Tuesday’s meeting will be the latest in a series of gatherings organized by casino campaigners since a referendum for the project was approved to be part of the November election ballot earlier this year.

The campaign’s last meeting — held on Sept. 28 — allowed community members to ask questions about potential jobs and the long-term impacts of the project.

A recent filing issue by Urban One resulted in the company receiving a letter from Nasdaq stating that it was out of compliance and at risk of being delisted. The company has requested a hearing with Nasdaq about their standing and the suspension has been put on hold through Oct. 20.

Richmond voters will decide the fate of the casino project on Nov. 7. This is the City’s second attempt to introduce a casino after a previous effort failed in November 2021.

The latest meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and will be located at 1731 Wall Street in South Richmond.