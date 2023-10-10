CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly identified the host and sponsor of the meeting.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nonprofit group United Communities Against Crime is hosting a community meeting today to discuss economic development in Richmond.

According to promotional materials for the event, the main topic of discussion will be the city’s “potential to become a thriving hub of economic development and tourism.”

Cathy Hughes, Founder and CEO of Urban One, will speak at the event.

Urban One is a media company partnering with Churchill Downs to bring a $562 million dollar casino and resort to South Richmond. Richmond voters will decide the fate of the casino project on Nov. 7. This is the City’s second attempt to introduce a casino after a previous effort failed in November 2021.

Data recently released by Richmond Region Tourism indicated that visitor spending had increased from $2.8 billion in 2021 to $3.5 billion in 2022 — a 22% increase for seven jurisdictions throughout the metro Richmond area.

Today’s community meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and will be located at 1731 Wall Street in South Richmond.