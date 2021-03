RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond families living in Creighton Court will be updated on the community’s transformation progress this afternoon.

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is working to revitalize the neighborhood with a park, community center, new housing options and more.

There are two meetings today for residents. One is happening at 12 p.m. and the other is at 6 p.m. Residents can attend the meetings over the phone, online or in-person.