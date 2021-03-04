Melissa and Jack leave morning radio in Richmond

A microphone bearing the logo of the news public channel Franceinfo is pictured on September 20, 2016 at the French public service radio broadcaster Radio France’s headquarters in Paris. / AFP / MARTIN BUREAU (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mornings on 103.7 play will no longer start with Melissa and Jack, according to a Facebook post from one of the radio hosts.

Today was the duo’s last show at the station. Jack Lauterback wrote on Facebook that there was “no drama or anything” but they were let go because ratings were too low.

“I’m OK with that. Melissa and I actually had a really good show this morning so I feel like I went out on a high note,” Lauterback wrote. “Thanks to everyone; especially Mel, Joe and Bob for the opportunity. It was a blast! I’ll look back fondly on this time.”

Melissa Chase didn’t say a lot about the situation online, but did post a photo of her and Lauterback on Instagram.

“Thank you, RVA. We love you,” she said in the caption.

According to 103.7’s website, Style Weekly named Play Mornings with Melissa and Jack the “Best Morning Show in the City” seven years in a row.

Before joining the station, Lauterback was a bartender and while he doesn’t think he’ll return to radio, Lauterback said he might get behind a bar again to hold him over until his next job.

“For now I’m sitting in the park staring at the water and talking to the geese for a few minutes,” he wrote. “That’s what they do in the movies after they get fired.”