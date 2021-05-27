Melissa Chase announces she’s leaving 103.7 after 12 years

(Left to right) Melissa Chase and Jack Lauterback at RVA Illuminates 2020. (Photo: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond radio host Melissa Chase told her fans this morning that she will be leaving 103.7.

“I’ve had the absolute pleasure of waking up with you on 103.7 for the past 12 years, Chase said.

In a farewell video posted to her social media channels, Chase said she’s learned a lot and is happy to have been able to give back to Feed More and other charity organizations.

“There are just a million acts of love and kindness that we have gotten to do together in those past 12 years,” Chase said.

According to 103.7’s website, Style Weekly named Play Mornings with Melissa and Jack the “Best Morning Show in the City” seven years in a row.

Chase said there is no scandal or gossip surrounding her departure.

“I am so filled with gratitude for being a part of your life and you being a part of mine,” Chase said addressing her listeners.

In March, Chase’s co-host Jack Lauterback announced he was let go of the show because ratings were low. At the time, Chase said in a Facebook post that people told the stations they wanted to wake up with “more music and less talk.”

Chase said she is moving on to some new adventures and will be sharing details soon.

Bob Willoughby, President of Summit Media Richmond which owns 103.7, declined to comment on Chase’s departure.

