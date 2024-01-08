RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New safety measures are being implemented at several schools throughout the Richmond area following a decision from the school board last month.

Beginning on Monday, Jan. 8, all seven Richmond City public middle schools will start receiving metal detectors inside of their buildings.

There will be over 40 screening tools at the seven schools in the district. Some schools will receive as many as four detection units. The installation process is expected to take place all week.

According to school district leaders, middle school students will be screened by the new metal detectors as soon as they arrive at school each day. That includes the students who arrive at school after the starting bell rings as well as those who are coming back into the building after returning from any type of appointment or field trip.

Students will also be asked to open any and all bags and take out anything in their pockets before being screened.

According to language used by Richmond City Public Schools, after being screened if a student is found with an item is found that can “endanger others” — like a gun or a knife — the police will be called immediately.

According to information that will be presented at tonight’s meeting, all staff, parents, caregivers and visitors will be screened before entering any middle school buildings.

The seven affected schools include; Albert Hill, Dogwood, Lucille M. Brown, Martin Luther King, Jr., River City, Thomas C. Boushall, and Thomas H. Henderson.

Richmond School Board members will come together for their first meeting of the new year at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, at River City Middle School.