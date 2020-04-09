Metro Richmond Zoo introduces new baby camel to RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet the newest member of the Metro Richmond Zoo: a female Dromedary camel.

A Facebook post on Thursday by the local zoo introduced their new furry friend to the RVA community. Born April 4, the zoo staff will hand raise spring baby.

She is bottle-fed five times a day and when the time is right, she will be introduced to her own kind.

