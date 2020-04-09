Metro Richmond Zoo introduces new baby camel to RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet the newest member of the Metro Richmond Zoo: a female Dromedary camel.
A Facebook post on Thursday by the local zoo introduced their new furry friend to the RVA community. Born April 4, the zoo staff will hand raise spring baby.
She is bottle-fed five times a day and when the time is right, she will be introduced to her own kind.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- VCU Health’s pilot program decontaminates N95 masks
- YMCA of Greater Richmond shifts to online workouts, sports lessons to help kids stay active
- ‘He wasn’t sentenced to die’: A plea for the state to do more to help those incarcerated
- ‘Paycheck Protection’ may run out of stimulus cash
- Doctors can FaceTime their patients for the first time as telehealth expands in Virginia