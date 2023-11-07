RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Metro Richmond Zoo has announced the inclusion of a new baby Gemsbok to their exhibit and is asking the community to help name it.
The Metro Richmond Zoo introduced a baby male Gemsbok — a species of large antelope native to Southern Africa — to its exhibit on Nov. 7. The Gemsbok was born on Oct. 7 to its parents, Bridgette and Finneas after a nine-month gestation.
The baby Gemsbok has not been named by the Metro Richmond Zoo. However, the zoo is welcoming suggestions to be commented on their Facebook post.