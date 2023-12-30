RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Metro Richmond Zoo’s Gemsbok herd is growing as another baby Gemsbok is introduced to its exhibit.
On Thursday, Dec. 28, Metro Richmond Zoo announced that a baby male Gemsbok — a species of large antelope native to Southern Africa — was born on Nov. 12 to its parents, Ophelia and Finneas.
The birth comes about a month after the zoo had introduced another baby male Gemsbok, which was born on Oct. 7 to its parents, Bridgette and Finneas after a nine-month gestation.
According to the zoo, the two baby Gemsboks are both healthy and enjoying life with the herd.