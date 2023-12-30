RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Metro Richmond Zoo’s Gemsbok herd is growing as another baby Gemsbok is introduced to its exhibit.

On Thursday, Dec. 28, Metro Richmond Zoo announced that a baby male Gemsbok — a species of large antelope native to Southern Africa — was born on Nov. 12 to its parents, Ophelia and Finneas.

Two male baby Gemsboks, recently born in the fall season at Metro Richmond Zoo, are seen hanging out with their herd. (Photo: Metro Richmond Zoo)

The birth comes about a month after the zoo had introduced another baby male Gemsbok, which was born on Oct. 7 to its parents, Bridgette and Finneas after a nine-month gestation.

According to the zoo, the two baby Gemsboks are both healthy and enjoying life with the herd.