RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new, dazzling exhibit is on display at Stony Point Fashion Park.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition brings you up close and personal to the works of the Italian sculptor like never before.

“When you come to Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, you can expect to see the art up close from a never-before-seen perspective,” said Niko Plesons, the exhibition’s organizer.

“When you go to the Sistine Chapel, 60 feet over your head, you’re rushed through in 20 minutes. Here, you have all the time in the world.”

The paintings have been reproduced from floor to ceiling, and audio guides are available for guests. Organizers say it was important to bring the exhibition to Richmond.

“In a time like COVID, when it’s so challenging to travel, whether that’s health, financial, any other reason, it’s really cool to bring something so cultural across the world to people’s backyards,” Plesons said.

The exhibition is located at Stony Point Fashion Park Shopping Center and runs through October 9th. All ages are welcome and tickets can be found here.