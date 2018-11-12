Middle school student’s essay inspires Richmond ‘Kindness Week’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The city of Richmond now officially has a week dedicated to kindness, all thanks to one middle school student.

Mayor Levar Stoney has signed a proclamation declaring the week of Nov. 12 – 16 as “Kindness Week.”

Straight-A student at Binford Middle School, Jalia Hardy, won the Virginia Municipal League’s, “If I Were Mayor” statewide essay contest.

“Thanks to Jalia and her writing talent, Richmond now has a week officially dedicated to kindness,” Stoney said. “Let this week serve as an example for how the citizens of our great city should interact with one another every day of the year.”

During Kindness Week, the mayor encourages the community to give compliments to others and to do something nice for someone.

“Adding to the kindness already being displayed around our city, Richmond resident Gini Bonnell has been giving away handmade signs with a simple message painted on them: ‘Be Kind.’ Bonnell has handed out more than 1,200 signs, and now Jalia Hardy has her very own,” the city said in a release.

