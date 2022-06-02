RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman has been convicted of conspiring to embezzle funds from a client of the Richmond law firm where she once worked as a paralegal.

Court documents revealed that 38-year-old Lindsay Epps Passmore, of Midlothian, worked as a paralegal at a firm in Richmond that specialized in real estate law from around September 2015 through December 2017.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the firm held loan proceeds in an escrow account for one of its clients. The funds in the escrow account were intended for use by Passmore’s co-defendant, Joshua Brian Romano, for the purchase and rehabilitation of specific properties. The funds could only be used with the client’s expressed approval.

It was discovered that Passmore had disbursed a total of more than $1,200,000 of the funds held in escrow for Romano’s projects without receiving the client’s approval or by misleading the client about how the money was being used. Passmore had also sent emails to the client that contained falsely reported balances in the account. According to the release, Romano then allegedly used the client’s money for purposes outside the scope of the agreements the law firm had set with the client.

Passmore faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced on August 18. Romano will face a trial by jury on October 17.