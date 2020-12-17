Richmond councilman Mike Jones to pursue Democratic nomination for a seat in the General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Council member Mike Jones tells 8News that he is planning to pursue the democratic nomination for the Virginia House of Delegates 69th District.

Jones said he will be making his official announcement next month.

The local pastor currently serves the City of Richmond’s 9th district; running unopposed in the November 2020 election. As a member of city council he has expressed strong support for police reform in Richmond, including banning tear gas and rubber bullets after the city’s police response to summer protests. Jones has also been a years-long backer of removing Richmond Confederate monuments.

The house seat that he is planning to run for is currently held by Del. Betsy Carr (D-Richmond), a seat she has held since 2010. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Carr is running for reelection in November 2021. She is currently listed as unopposed.

The district encompasses parts of Richmond’s Southside.

