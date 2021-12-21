Minor code violations found at hotel being used as homeless shelter in Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Numerous residents of the Days Inn hotel on Midlothian Turnpike reached out to 8News stating that the temporary housing provided to them by Commonwealth Catholic Charities was inadequate. 8News brought light to reports of mold, unanswered service requests and security concerns, which prompted an investigation by the City of Richmond.

The property was investigated by the city on Dec. 9, two days after the report on inadequate conditions, and 10 days after a mother of three’s items were unexpectedly cleared out of a room there — leaving her completely homeless after an emergency cesarean section.

A spokesperson for the city said the property had minor code violations and there will be orders made to fix those.

When the investigation was conducted, the spokesperson said the hotel owner had already started working on bringing the building up to code.

During the investigation, the city said they did not find any code violations severe enough to warrant moving a resident.