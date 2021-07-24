Minority Veterans of American brings supply drop to Richmond

The Minority Veterans of America hosted a supply drop in Richmond on Saturday at Diversity Richmond. (Photo: 8News reporter Tim Corley)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Minority Veterans of America (MVA) held a supply drop in Richmond on Saturday at Diversity Richmond.

MVA is a non-profit organization that helps underrepresented veterans such as women, people of color, LGBTQ and religious minorities.

The group partnered up with Virginia PRIDE and Black Pride RVA on Saturday, giving out essential supplies to veterans such as groceries, hygiene kits and pet food.

MVA said the drops are open to any veteran no matter their discharge status or length of service. People only needed to complete an application to become a member of the organization, which had no fee.

You can learn more about the Minority Veterans of America online here.