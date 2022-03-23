RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Tuesday, the Richmond school board and city council once again met to discuss the construction of the new George Wythe High School in Southside – and once again failed to hammer out an agreement to move forward.

Part of the problem is that both sides have repeatedly cited conflicting data on projected costs and the needs of the community – and often the data cited is faulty or outdated.

What’s the Holdup?

Although the school board is now empowered to direct the school construction process, including determining the size of the new school, the city council controls funding for the construction process.

The council has repeatedly delayed a $7 million transfer that would allow the school board to begin the design process, calling for repeated meetings with the board to try and hammer out an understanding.

The school board has insisted that it’s the city council’s duty to transfer these funds, and that they’re overstepping their authority by withholding them.

“All we need at this point is for city council to transfer funds that have already been allocated to school construction,” board member Kenya Gibson said at Tuesday’s meeting.

But city council said they still have an oversight role to fulfill, and expressed grave concerns over the school board’s plans.

“That does not absolve the council of its responsibility to do its due diligence,” said council president Cynthia Newbille.

Towards the end of the meeting, Council Vice President Ellen Robertson, audibly frustrated with the lack of progress, proposed a compromise.

“Can we do 18? Can we just start there?” she asked. “And can we build it with the idea that when we need the [additional 200 seats] we can add on a wing to the school and not put down a trailer out there?”

By the Numbers

Both sides have cited a dizzying array of data to shore up their positions – in some cases even drawing opposing conclusions from the same studies.

While the timeline of the proposed construction has also been an issue, the two groups spent most of Tuesday discussing school size. The key statistic at issue is enrollment – in other words: How many students are actually going to be attending the school?

That’s not an easy question to answer, because it requires planners not only to predict population growth in Richmond’s Southside, but also to estimate how many of those theoretical people will have school-aged kids years from now.

Central to the debate is a report commissioned by the city in 2019, which projected around 1,000 new students would enter the entire school division by 2029 – meaning 70% of them would have to be zoned for George Wythe, just one of five high schools in the city, to justify the extra capacity.

But that prediction was made three years ago – so how have the report’s findings held up?

Unfortunately, it’s almost impossible to tell. Because of COVID-19, Richmond Schools went virtual in 2020-2021, contributing to a spike in enrollments. But the subsequent return to in-person learning this year sent fall enrollment levels crashing back down.

The administration expects those levels to recover over the course of this year, but it’s unclear how much.

However, the firm also made another projection for the total population of Richmond. That data point was used in part to project enrollments, so cross-checking it will give some idea of the report’s overall accuracy.

According to the report, Richmond should have reached a population of 214,270 by 2020, and additionally, they projected the city would reach a population of 220,770 by 2030.

The U.S. Census Bureau found that in 2020 the population of Richmond was 226,610.

That means the report significantly under-estimated Richmond’s population growth – and likely under-estimated student enrollment as well.

The Wythe Can’t Wait Coalition, a community organization that has called for the school board to build a 2,000 seat school, issued a press release ahead of the meeting that cited a narrower statistic: 9th-grade enrollment.

“9th grade enrollment at Wythe prior to the pandemic already well exceeded 400: 443 students in 2017-2018 and 450 students in 2019-2020,” the organization wrote. “Even without rezoning or other expected enrollment shifts associated with a new building, if Wythe simply continued to enroll and graduate classes of this size, demand would far exceed the 1,600 seats currently planned by the school board.”

But those statistics don’t paint the whole picture. Enrollment trends at George Wythe (shown below) suggest that the group cherry-picked their data. While enrollment at George Wythe did rise rapidly in 2017-2018, enrollment leveled out in subsequent years – and more importantly, 9th-grade enrollment levels weren’t maintained through the other 3 grade levels.

The class of 2021, marked by a triangle, was one of the peaks cited by Wythe Can’t Wait. Data from subsequent years shows the unusual increase in students did not persist through the later grade levels.

Importantly, Richmond schools underwent a rezoning in 2019, introducing new attendance maps which took effect during the 2020-2021 school year.

Under that new map, despite the fact that overall division enrollment surged in 2020-2021, 9th-grade fall enrollment at George Wythe actually dropped. That suggests that the rezoning shrunk George Wythe’s student base, meaning the numbers cited by the Wythe Can’t Wait Coalition don’t tell the whole story.

Ultimately, it would probably require a new study – taking into account the 2020 census and the effects of COVID-19 – to settle on an accurate enrollment prediction. That’s an option that both the school board and city council, committed to starting construction as soon as possible, are unlikely to consider.