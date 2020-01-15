Miss America, VCU student Camille Schrier returns to RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier will return to VCU Wednesday.

The newly crowned VCU student will be visiting patients at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond. Schrier will be discussing medication safety at 12:30 p.m. at the Level Sky Lobby, VCU said in a release.

While on campus, Miss America plans to speak about her initiative ‘Mind Your Meds: Drug Safety and Abuse Prevention from Pediatrics to Geriatrics.’

The Q&A will take place at the Jonah L. Larrick Student Center (Court End Ballroom) on 900 Turpin Street. The event starts at 4 p.m.

It will be open to VCU students, faculty and staff. However, space is limited. Contact Mary Kate Brogan at broganm2@vcu.edu or (804) 828-7701 if you’d like to attend.

