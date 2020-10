RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents! Keep an eye out for a missing man from New Jersey who could be in Richmond.

Local authorities said 32-year-old Tristan Wright could be in the Richmond area, possibly near the Greyhound Bus terminal on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Wright suffers from a medical condition is non-verbal, authorities said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.