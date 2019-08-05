Missing Richmond firefighter found dead in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAVY) — A Richmond firefighter who was reported missing last week was found dead.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed they found Daniel Lewis in the Charlotte area, but there’s no evidence of foul play at this time.

Lewis was reported missing on July 29 after he didn’t show up to work in Richmond. Newport News officers didn’t find him when they conducted a welfare check at his home in the 400 block of Nelson Drive.

The 30-year-old had been with the Richmond Fire Department for about a year.

The Richmond Fire Department released a statement Monday afternoon about the death of Firefighter Lewis.

It is with great sadness that the Richmond Department of Fire and Emergency Services acknowledges the death of one of its members, Firefighter Daniel Lewis. Last night the Richmond Fire Department received notification that Firefighter Daniel Lewis had been found deceased. The Fire Department expresses its condolences to the family of Daniel Lewis. Richmond Fire and Emergency Services ask that all honor the dignity and privacy of the family during this difficult time. Lt. Christopher W. Armstrong

