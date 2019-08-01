Missing Richmond firefighter never showed up for work

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a missing Richmond firefighter after officials say he did not show up for work on Monday.

Lt. Armstrong, of Richmond Fire Department, told 8News that Daniel Lewis, 30, went missing on July 29. The department has met with a family member to express their concerns, he added.

Newport News Police was called to a home in the 400 block of Nelson Drive for a welfare check on Lewis on Monday. Officers initially received the request from a Battalion Chief from the Richmond Fire Department.

Officers searched for Lewis, but he was not found.

According to Armstrong, Lewis works at Station 15, Northside, Magnolia Street and 2nd Avenue. He was scheduled for the A-shift on Monday when he didn’t show.

A missing person report was then filed with the Newport News Police Department.

Lewis has been with the department for less than a year, beginning last September.

Reporter Sierra Fox will have more on this story tonight on 8News at 11.