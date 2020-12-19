Missing Richmond man found dead at the scene

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating the death of a 63-year-old Richmond man who had been missing since Dec. 6.

The RPD began the search for David Yeatts on Thursday. When they located him in the 1700 block of German School Road he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not expect foul play. Yeatts had dementia and had most recently been seen at Chippenham Hospital.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Sergeant M. Mocello at (804) 814-4233 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.