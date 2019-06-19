Mock school bus crash prepares Virginia schools for ‘worst-case scenario’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A school bus crash was simulated Wednesday to prepare Virginia schools for the ‘worst-case scenario.’

‘In an Instant, A Mock School Bus Accident’ was put on by the Virginia Association for Pupil Transportation at the Richmond Coliseum Plaza.

The simulation involved a school bus on its side with live victims, hysteric parents running through the scene and first responders working to save lives. It even featured a fatality.

A live simulated school bus crash is gettting ready to begin by the Richmond Coliseum. Officials tell me they’re doing this to be prepared for the worst case scenario.

Henrico County Public Schools Director Josh Davis says thinking about a school crash happening is scary but schools need to be prepared.

“It’s frightening, but we have to keep level-heads and understand that we can make a difference in the aftermath of a situation,” Davis said. “We need to think about these things in advance because they can happen.”

School transportation officials from all over Virginia were at the simulation. They told 8News that bus crashes often happen and it’s important to know what to do.

“It really does bring it more into light when you can see it happening right before you,” Joanna Jillisky of Spotsylvania Public School said. “Thank goodness as just a bystander at a mock thing but it’s scary.”

