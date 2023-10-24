RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s almost time.

The grand reveal for the MONOPOLY: Richmond Edition board is set for Monday, Oct. 30.

In March, game makers announced that RVA would be getting its own edition, at which point the public was encouraged to send in places to be featured on the board.

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

On Monday, Mr. Monopoly, Richmond business, community and nonprofit leaders and representatives from Top Trumps USA will gather at the Virginia War Memorial to reveal the city’s very own MONOPOLY board featuring Richmond cultural sites, historic landmarks, charitable organizations and businesses. The spaces were selected based on longevity, credibility and community service.

Game makers say the board will also contain customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards.

Stay with 8News for updates.