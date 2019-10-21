Monroe Park bike path under construction

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond will begin to update the bike path at Monroe Park.

The bike path will be closed for 10 days during construction. The City said the bike path’s popularity is the reason for the condition of the gravel dust pathways deteriorating.

During construction, four inches of the current stone dust will be removed and reused in other projects. The city will also install a stabilizer solution to help with water mitigation in the area.

To determine if this is a long term solution or if they need to do something else, the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities along with Virginia Commonwealth University will monitor the area to see how the new pathway is responding to use and weather.