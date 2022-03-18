RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) shared on Instagram that their Fish Passage Biologist Tim Owen caught a 48′ striped bass in the James River just east of downtown Richmond.

The monster fish was caught during a routine sampling event using electrofishing, in which the water is shocked with electricity to stun the fish, which are then caught in a net. They said it was too heavy for their boat’s scale to get a read on it.

The Instagram post had this to say about regional fish this time of year: “As we make our way into spring, many species of fish are making their way from the saline waters of the Atlantic into Virginia’s freshwater rivers to carry out their reproductive strategies,” said Owen.

“Alewife are the first of these species to show up in significant numbers, which typically occurs in February and serves as the catalyst for this annual event. As the calendar progresses, other anadromous fish such as the American shad, blueback herring, hickory shad, and striped bass become more numerous. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources works to protect the future of these species by providing access to additional habitat through fish passage projects and performing routine population monitoring in many of the state’s rivers.”

Striped bass season is open from May 16 until June 15, during which you can catch and keep one fish per day, which must be between 20 and 28 inches. The other fish mentioned above must be released after catching.