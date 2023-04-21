RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Lace up those running shoes! The final countdown to the 2023 Monument Avenue 10K is on, and organizers say they are ready for the big day.

“The spirit of the 10K — people just get out here,” Nan Callahan with Sportsbackers told 8News. “It’s electric. The energy is awesome. A lot of these people have been training to do this for quite a while so it’s a great celebration of a lot of hard work and just a fun day in Richmond.”

Year after year, runners from across Virginia and the country gather in downtown Richmond. This year’s race will begin on Broad Street Saturday, April 22.

“There’s the 10K Spirit Contest presented by the Richmond Experience,” Callahan said. “That’s new this year. We used to have groups in the median that were participating in the contest and then separately, porch parties that were also competing in a contest. We thought, ‘Let’s just mega-merge these two.’ So, we merged them.”

Runners and supporters can then partake in a post-race festival at Monroe Park. Callahan says it’s a true celebration of the day.

“That’s a chance for all of our sponsors and vendors to really celebrate the runners as well,” she explained. “You’ll have tons of fun photo ops, you’ll get your medal right over there. So, it’s just a great celebration.”

The 10K is celebrating its 24th year, and organizers say more than half a million runners have participated since it began.

“People have a lot of pride in this city and love this community,” Callahan said. “I think when you’re out here, it’s not just the 20,000 runners that are out there. It’s also the thousands of spectators and supporters and loved ones that are here cheering people on.”

Same-day registration is available for the 10K. For more information and a schedule of Saturday’s festivities, head to the Sportsbackers’ website.