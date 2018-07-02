Monument Avenue Commission recommends removing Jeff Davis statue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Monument Avenue Commission formed by Mayor Levar Stoney nearly a year ago to “redefine the false narrative of the Confederate statues that line” Monument Avenue released their full report on Monday.

In the 117-page report, the 10-member commission recommended removing the Jefferson Davis monument and repurposing the site for a new monument, pending the outcome of current litigation or changes in state law.

“Of all the statues, this one is most unabashedly Lost Cause in its design and sentiment,” the commissioners wrote.’

The commission also recommended adding permanent signage for each monument that “reflects the historic, biographical, artistic and changing meaning over time.”

Other recommendations made by the commission include:

Creating a permanent exhibit that takes a deeper historical look into the history of the monuments, creating a mobile app and new film and video features that ensure the narrative about Monument Avenue is “consistent and historically accurate.”

Engage Richmond’s arts community to create “new contemporary artistic works that bring new and expanded meaning” to Monument Avenue.

Commission a monument that commemorates the resilience of the formerly enslaved, such as a work dedicated to soldiers of the United States Colored Troops.

“In the course of the work, it became abundantly clear the majority of the public acknowledges Monument Avenue cannot and should not remain exactly as it is. Change is needed and desired. The public offered many fascinating ideas, and the majority seemed to favor a multi-faceted approach,” the report states.

8News spoke Monday afternoon with Mayor Stoney, who said although he wanted to see all of the Confederate monuments on the roadway removed, getting rid of the Jefferson Davis statue is appropriate because he believes it speaks to “lost cause rhetoric more than any of the other ones on city ground.”

“I think it’s appropriate that we take steps as a city to move the ball forward in terms of showing people who we are today,” Mayor Stoney said. “Not a 100 years ago, but today. “That means, although we’re a historic city, we can also be one that is diverse, inclusive and progressive.”

The Virginia Flaggers, who, according to their website, ” … stand AGAINST those who would desecrate our Confederate Monuments and memorials, and FOR our Confederate Veterans,” released the following statement regarding Monday’s developments: