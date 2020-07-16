Monument Avenue residents drop lawsuit challenging Robert E. Lee statue removal

FILE- In this June 27, 2017 file photo a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Virginia Democrats seized control of the General Assembly last week and that means Confederate statues could soon be coming down in a state that’s full of them. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Hearing for another lawsuit challenging Northam's order to take down the statue expected next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A lawsuit filed by a group of Monument Avenue residents seeking to block the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue was dropped ahead of a hearing scheduled for Thursday, the second time they have voluntarily withdrawn their suit before going to court.

The plaintiffs in the suit, longtime Monument Avenue property owner Helen Marie Taylor and five others who wished to remain anonymous, cited concerns that taking it down could end “favorable tax treatment” and reduce property values.

The lawsuit, filed in Richmond Circuit Court, claimed Gov. Ralph Northam’s order violates the state’s constitution and a legislative resolution adopted by the Virginia General Assembly in 1889.

“Attempts by Defendants to remove the Lee statue would damage, destroy or significantly alter the statue in violation of the terms of the deed conveying the statue, the 1889 legislative provision, and the laws of the Commonwealth,” the lawsuit stated.

Another lawsuit challenging Northam’s order to take down the statue will be heard in court on July 23.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.