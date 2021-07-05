Monuments, pedestals on the agenda for Richmond’s Planning Commission on Tuesday

A worker attaches a rope as they prepare to remove the statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson from its pedestal on Monument Avenue Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Richmond, Va. July first a new law allowed localities to remove statues. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond Planning Commission meets virtually on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. The meeting’s consent agenda includes items on the final actions for numerous confederate monuments.

The commission is set to discuss the “final location, character, and extent review of the removal of” monuments and their pedestals. The monuments included on the consent agenda are:

Confederate Cannon #1

Confederate Cannon #2

Jefferson Davis Memorial and pedestal

Stonewall Jackson Monument and pedestal

Matthew F. Maury Monument and pedestal

Fitzhugh Lee Cross, Joseph Bryan Monument, William Carter Wickham Monument and all of the pedestals

According to city documents, before review by the planning commission, the Richmond Urban Design Committee made additional recommendations to plans to remove the statues and pedestals.

The remaining pedestal from Confederate Cannon #1 has been recommended for removal from the median and no additional recommendation was made for Confederate Cannon #2.

The UDC recommended that the Jefferson Davis Memorial pedestal be replaced with grass and plants. A similar recommendation was made for the Matthew F. Maury Monument pedestal.

The Stonewall Jackson pedestal is recommended for complete removal along with pedestrian enhancements in the area.

The three monuments in Monroe Park were previously recommended for removal and replacement of grass or mulch where needed. The UDC also recommended that three large native shade trees be planted in Monroe Park.

On June 21, the planning commission voted to carry motions for the final location, character and extent review of Confederate Cannon #1 and Jefferson Davis Memorial. They voted to continue and refer back to the three Monroe Park monuments, Matthew F. Maury Monument and Confederate Cannon #2. The planning commission voted to make no recommendation for the Stonewall Jackson Monument.