RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The festive, family-friendly Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride has been rescheduled for Friday. The car-free route around Bryan Park is open to anyone who signs up and pays the registration fee.

The event has been rescheduled for Friday, Aug. 26, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Safety rules require helmets, a front white light and rear blinking light for participants.

Cyclists can start whenever they prefer and ride the loop as many times as they want during that time frame, according to the Moonlight Ride website.

The Party Zone will be open throughout the event, so participants can play before, during or after their ride, with a do-it-yourself medal station, yard games, vendors, snacks, Vasen beer, ice cream and more.

Registration starts at 5 p.m. Bryan Park will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 4 p.m.

With high temperatures on Friday predicted to reach the high 80s, the bike ride takes place in the cool of the night. On the evening of Aug. 26, it is predicted to be in the mid-80s after the sun goes down.

The ride was rescheduled from earlier in the month due to weather.