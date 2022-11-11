Saturday’s mix of weather started with rain earlier in the day, followed by a few hours of snowfall. (Photo: Brad Vassar)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More funding will be coming to a local cold weather shelter in Richmond, according to a recently approved City ordinance.

An ordinance was adopted by the Richmond city council on Monday, Nov. 7, approving a $615,000 grant for Commonwealth Catholic Charities. The money will go towards helping the organization operate an inclement weather shelter at 1900 Chamberlayne Parkway in Richmond, according to the City.

According to Commonwealth Catholic Charities, the group’s overnight shelters offer shower access and two meals for adults experiencing homelessness during the colder months. Dates that the shelters will be available this season have not been determined yet.

This grant comes from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.