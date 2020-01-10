More River City recognition expected to boost Richmond tourism: ‘Get ready, because company is coming’

A hot topic on social media this week was Richmond being named to New York Times’ list of ’52 places to go in 2020.’

Only a handful of U.S. cities made the cut — Austin, Texas and Colorado Springs joined the River City on the exclusive list — the rest are international and exotic places all over the globe.

Like fine wine, the New York Times says Richmond has aged well.

“That’s why we’re rocking it,” Jack Berry with Richmond Region Tourism said.

Landing as destination No. 39 on the list, the NYT describes Richmond as a spot that, ‘shines as a true cultural destination.’

“It just says what we’ve been saying for years, that we are a wonderful destination for visitors and conventions,” Berry said. “Ten years ago, we couldn’t get people to answer our phone calls and now our phones are ringing off the hook. So selling has become so much easier because the destination has matured so well.”

The article describes Richmond’s vast food and drinking scene. Evening mentioning a ‘coming soon’ food hall in Scott’s addition. And of course, press about the River City wouldn’t be complete without mention of the James itself — the NYT touting the Class 3 and 4 rapids along the river.

“The James River is one of our biggest attractions that people are now discovering to take advantage of,” Berry said.

Berry added that good press like the NYT article will likely bring more people to Richmond.

“The number one reason people travel are family and friends,” Berry explained. “So now our biggest ambassadors are our locals, our family and friends who are inviting their constituents to come and visit.”

Moral of the story? We hope you have a guest room.

“Get ready, because company is coming,” Berry added.

The recent praise from NYT isn’t the only list Richmond has found itself on recently.

Other recent accolades:

LATEST HEADLINES: