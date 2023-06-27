RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 1,400 Dominion Energy customers are currently without power in Richmond and nearby counties as Monday night’s stormy weather has caused outages across Central Virginia.

According to the Dominion Energy outage map, here are the number of customers without power in each area as of 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning:

City of Richmond — 438 customers without power (119,861 total customers)

Henrico County — 468 customers without power (155,985 total customers)

Chesterfield County — 369 customers without power (160,284 total customers)

Hanover County — 251 customers without power (44,475 total customers)

One of the most significantly affected areas is in Fairfield where 351 customers are without power.

Storm damage in Hanover County. (Photo: Madison Moore, 8News)

A little further west of the metro area, there are over 1,200 customers without power in Fluvanna County.