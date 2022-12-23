RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond International Airport (RIC) announced as of 10 a.m., 21 flights had been canceled at the airport so far.

Airports across the country have been canceling flights due to severe winter weather across the midwest. The East Coast expects to see an Arctic front move in Friday morning and into the afternoon.

RIC said the majority of flight cancellations had destinations to or from the Midwest and Northeast, with one flight having been delayed for more than an hour Friday.

The airport wants to remind those flying to check in at least 90 minutes prior to departure and to be ready to go at their designated gate 40 minutes before flight departure time. Travelers can check the latest flight delays and cancelations at Richmond International Airport online here.