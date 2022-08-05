RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — As storms raged across the region on Friday afternoon, residents throughout the area lost power. In Richmond, 3,348 Dominion Energy customers were without power.

In Forest Hill Park 1,855 customers sat in the dark.

Also without power were 539 customers in The Fan, 243 in Oregon Hill and 208 in the Manchester neighborhood.

The estimated time of restoration was “pending investigation,” according to Dominion Energy’s outage map.

In other parts of the region, 108 customers were without power in Chesterfield and 105 were without power in Hanover. Just 11 customers were without power in Henrico. Twenty-four customers lost power in Powhatan and 438 didn’t have lights in Goochland.

