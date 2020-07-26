150 customers without power on River Road

Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This morning about 150 customers are without power on River Road because of a vehicle accident according to Dominion Energy.

Officials said a vehicle hit a Dominion pole and broke it.

Dominion estimates that power will be restored in about four to six hours, but likely closer to six due to the severe damage done to the pole.

This is a breaking story stay with 8News for updates.

