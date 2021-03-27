More than 900 COVID-19 vaccines administered at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

Jaehon Roberts, a 16-year-old patient at VCU Children’s Hospital’s Healthy Lifestyles Center, was the first to receive a vaccine at their vaccine clinic. (Photo courtesy of Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU administered over 900 first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to patients and their parents/caregivers.

The hospital said in a press release that their committee that focuses on vaccine distribution identified and prioritize a group of patients to get their first dose. Vaccines were given by appointment to patients 16 and older with underlying health conditions. Along with their parents/caregivers who also have medical conditions.

“At CHoR we care for the whole child and family. This year that means helping our families thrive during the pandemic. Vaccinating parents and caregivers is a big key to achieving that goal while children under 16 don’t currently qualify for the vaccine,” said Tiffany Kimbrough, M.D., pediatrician and medical director of the mother/infant unit at CHoR. “It’s a huge stress lifted off a parent’s shoulders to know they have added protection from COVID-19 and can stay healthy to care for their child who has a chronic health condition.”

Patients and their family members will receive their second dose in April.